Molokai residents Lynn DeCoite and Walter Ritte face off for second straight election
Hawaii News

Molokai residents Lynn DeCoite and Walter Ritte face off for second straight election

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Lynn DeCoite and Walter Ritte

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Lynn DeCoite and Walter Ritte

After losing by just 94 votes in 2020, longtime Hawaiian activist and community organizer Walter Ritte again is taking on incumbent Lynn Pualani De­Coite in the Aug. 13 Democratic primary — except challenging De­Coite for her Senate seat this time. Read more

