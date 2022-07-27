comscore Former Kaneohe Marine associated with neo-Nazi group plotted attacks, feds say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Kaneohe Marine associated with neo-Nazi group plotted attacks, feds say

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Investigators allegedly recovered “1,950 images, videos and documents related to white power groups, Nazi literature, brutality towards the Jewish community, brutality towards women, rape, mass murderers,” along with “violent uncensored executions and/or rape” and “previous mass murderers such as Dylan Roof.” Read more

Previous Story
A twist on tofu

Scroll Up