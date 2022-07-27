comscore Hawaii Legislature gets low marks for handling of corruption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Legislature gets low marks for handling of corruption

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Only 8% of respondents in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s latest Hawaii Poll said the Legislature has done enough to monitor and police its members. Read more

