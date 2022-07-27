comscore Hawaiian Airlines loses $36.8M but sees uptick in global travel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines loses $36.8M but sees uptick in global travel

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 a.m.

Hawaiian Chief Revenue Officer Brent Overbeek said a full recovery in Japan is dependent on the easing of government restrictions on arrivals and the current yen-dollar exchange rate, which is down about 22% compared with 2019. Read more

Previous Story
A twist on tofu

Scroll Up