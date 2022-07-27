Kokua Line: Must I report passport scam attempt?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: If a scammer got my passport number but I still have the actual booklet, do I have to get a new passport? I have a trip coming up.

Answer: No. “We do not recommend reporting your U.S. passport lost or stolen if your passport number was compromised. You should only report your U.S. passport lost or stolen if the original, physical version of the passport book or passport card has been lost or stolen. Once you report a U.S. passport lost or stolen, it is invalid and cannot be used for international travel,” the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs says on its website, noting that no one can travel internationally using only a U.S. passport number.

To answer another reader, no, you cannot resume using a passport you had reported as lost but have since found, misplaced at home. “If you attempt to use your reported lost or stolen U.S. passport, you may encounter issues when traveling abroad,” the bureau says. Apply for a new passport in person, using Form DS-11.

Q: Is Monday an observed state holiday? In June, Gov. Ige signed a law designating July 31 as Sovereignty Restoration Day. Since that date falls on a Sunday this year, will there be a day off on Aug. 1?

A: No. The law establishes La Ho‘iho‘i Ea, or Native Hawaiian Sovereignty Restoration Day, as a special day of observance, not a state holiday.

“July 31 of each year shall be known and designated as La Ho‘iho‘i Ea to recognize the accomplishments of King Kameha­meha III in restoring the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Hawaii and honor upstanding members of the Hawaiian community. La Ho‘iho‘i Ea is not and shall not be construed to be a state holiday,” according to HB 2475, HD 1, SD 1, CD1, which Gov. David Ige signed into law in June as Act 82. See 808ne.ws/ACT82.

In 1843, Kamehameha III, Kauikeaouli, established La Ho‘iho‘i Ea as a national holiday in the kingdom, celebrating the restoration of Hawaiian rule after rogue agents of the British crown had seized control for a few months; thousands of citizens attended a flag-raising ceremony at what is now Thomas Square. “In 1985, Hawaiian patriot, Dr. Kekuni Blaisdell, renowned leader of the modern Hawaiian movement, re-established the celebration of La Ho‘iho‘i Ea, Sovereignty Restoration Day, at Thomas Square, as a vehicle to reclaim and restore Hawaiian independence,” explains lahoihoiea.org, a website of the movement.

Sunday’s ceremony at Thomas Square is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

At noon, people around the world are encouraged to raise the Hawaiian flag “in unity and solidarity for Hawaiian sovereignty restoration,” the website says.

Jury duty

Juror questionnaires will be mailed out starting Monday to people who may be eligible for jury duty in 2023, the state Judiciary said.

People who are registered to vote in Hawaii or who have a Hawaii driver’s license are selected at random to receive the surveys, which recipients have 10 days to complete and return.

Prospective jurors must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18, live in Hawaii and can read and understand English.

Mahalo

On July 18 my parked truck was hit, and the driver drove away from the scene! Luckily, there was a witness, who was on her morning walk. She provided me with the information about the vehicle, and the Honolulu Police Department was able to assist. The driver was a 16-year-old, and his parents’ insurance is accepting 100% for the damage. I failed to get the witness’s full name and address to thank her in person. I am forever grateful for her kokua. May God bless her and her ohana! — Grateful neighbors

