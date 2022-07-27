Public support for stadium replacement plan is shaky
- By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A new stadium at Halawa is envisioned to host sporting events of all kinds along with other productions, including major concerts and the long-running swap meet.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The 47-year-old Aloha Stadium sits empty in Halawa.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree