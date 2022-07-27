Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 27, 2022 Today Updated 7:36 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled Thursday No local sporting events scheduled BULLETIN BOARD Kalani High School is looking for a varsity softball coach. This position will be responsible for all aspects of the softball program, including the JV level. Some duties include teaching/ coaching softball techniques and administrative tasks such as staffing, monitoring grades and character development. Minimum requirements: Previous coaching experience, high school level preferred, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Certified, conducts self ethically and professionally, handles administrative responsibilities appropriately and effectively, and communicates effectively with all role groups. If interested, please submit a resume to Kalani’s athletic department by Aug. 10. Candidates who pass the initial review will be contacted for an interview. Email to: gvancantfort@kalanihs.org Mail to: Kalani High School Attn: Athletics Director 4680 Kalanianaole Highway Honolulu, Hawaii 96821 BASEBALL Babe Ruth Regional Tuesday 13u – Price, Utah Kado Hawaii 2, Orcutt, Calif. 0 WP—Jace Akiona Leading Hitters—Jadon Anzai 2-3; John Miyamoto 2-2, run Kado Hawaii (2-0) will face Carbon, Utah today in the winner’s bracket semifinal game. 14u – Hanford, Calif. Hawaii Elite ‘26 8, Hamilton, Ariz. 3 WP—Masao Minami Leading Hitters—Zane Ho’okala 2-3, 2 runs, 2-doubles, 2 RBI; Judah Ota 2-3, run, 2 RBI Hawaii Elite ‘26 (2-0) has today off and will play a winner’s bracket semifinal game on Thursday. 15u – Cerritos, Calif. Spartans 12, Heartwell, Calif. 1 (5 inn.) WP—Jordan Lowery Leading Hitters—Kekai Adams 2-3, 2 runs, double, 3 RBI; Makana Freitas 3-3, 2 runs, homerun, 3 RBI; Chase Hokama 2-4, 2 runs Spartans (2-0) have today off and will play a winner’s bracket semifinal game on Thursday against Torrance, Calif. Previous Story Television and radio - July 27, 2022