Scoreboard – July 27, 2022

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Thursday

No local sporting events scheduled

BULLETIN BOARD

Kalani High School is looking for a varsity softball coach. This position will be responsible for all aspects of the softball program, including the JV level. Some duties include teaching/ coaching softball techniques and administrative tasks such as staffing, monitoring grades and character development.

Minimum requirements: Previous coaching experience, high school level preferred, NFHS Fundamentals of Coaching Certified, conducts self ethically and professionally, handles administrative responsibilities appropriately and effectively, and communicates effectively with all role groups.

If interested, please submit a resume to Kalani’s athletic department by Aug. 10. Candidates who pass the initial review will be contacted for an interview.

Email to: gvancantfort@kalanihs.org Mail to: Kalani High School Attn: Athletics Director 4680 Kalanianaole Highway Honolulu, Hawaii 96821

BASEBALL

Babe Ruth Regional

Tuesday

13u – Price, Utah

Kado Hawaii 2, Orcutt, Calif. 0

WP—Jace Akiona Leading Hitters—Jadon Anzai 2-3; John Miyamoto 2-2, run Kado

Hawaii (2-0) will face Carbon, Utah today in the winner’s bracket semifinal game.

14u – Hanford, Calif.

Hawaii Elite ‘26 8, Hamilton, Ariz. 3

WP—Masao Minami Leading Hitters—Zane Ho’okala 2-3, 2 runs, 2-doubles, 2 RBI; Judah Ota 2-3, run, 2 RBI

Hawaii Elite ‘26 (2-0) has today off and will play a winner’s bracket semifinal game on Thursday.

15u – Cerritos, Calif.

Spartans 12, Heartwell, Calif. 1 (5 inn.)

WP—Jordan Lowery Leading Hitters—Kekai Adams 2-3, 2 runs, double, 3 RBI; Makana Freitas 3-3, 2 runs, homerun, 3 RBI; Chase Hokama 2-4, 2 runs

Spartans (2-0) have today off and will play a winner’s bracket semifinal game on Thursday against Torrance, Calif.