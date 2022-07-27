comscore Hawaii football opens training camp with a new coach and a wide-open QB competition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii football opens training camp with a new coach and a wide-open QB competition

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterbacks Jake Farrell, left, and Cammon Cooper watched practice on April 7. Farrell was placed on scholarship after spring practice. Cooper joined the Warriors in January as a transfer from Washington State.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterbacks Jake Farrell, left, and Cammon Cooper watched practice on April 7. Farrell was placed on scholarship after spring practice. Cooper joined the Warriors in January as a transfer from Washington State.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Cammon Cooper throws the ball during practice on March 31.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterback Cammon Cooper throws the ball during practice on March 31.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager looked for a receiver during the Rainbow Warriors’ spring game on April 16 at the Ching Complex. Schager started three games last season as a freshman.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager looked for a receiver during the Rainbow Warriors’ spring game on April 16 at the Ching Complex. Schager started three games last season as a freshman.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang directed practice on campus on March 26. Chang and the coaching staff devised a split practice schedule for the first two weeks of fall camp, starting with two sessions this morning.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang directed practice on campus on March 26. Chang and the coaching staff devised a split practice schedule for the first two weeks of fall camp, starting with two sessions this morning.

What would the University of Hawaii football team’s first practice of training camp be without competition at quarterback, athletic trainer Brian Wong on alert, and Ilm Manning at left tackle? Read more

Previous Story
Dee Wisneski once stood alone … but Title IX has brought progress
Next Story
Television and radio - July 27, 2022

Scroll Up