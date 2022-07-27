Hawaii football opens training camp with a new coach and a wide-open QB competition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What would the University of Hawaii football team’s first practice of training camp be without competition at quarterback, athletic trainer Brian Wong on alert, and Ilm Manning at left tackle?

“Man, it’s my last camp,” said Manning, a fifth-year Warrior who has logged 49 games as the blind-side tackle. “It’s going to feel amazing to play with the new group of men and new coaching staff. It looks like we’re heading in the right direction. I’m excited for it.”

The Warriors reported on Tuesday for Timmy Chang’s first training camp as head coach of his alma mater. Beginning today, the Warriors will conduct split practices for two weeks. Half the team will practice for 95 minutes, and after a 30-minute special teams session, the second group will practice for 95 minutes. Quarterbacks Brayden Schager, Cammon Cooper, Joey Yellen and Jake Farrell will rotate between the two groups. The goal is to set a depth chart at quarterback after two weeks of practices.

As a true freshman last year, Schaeger was 2-1 as an injury replacement for Chevan Cordeiro. While several key players, including Cordeiro, transferred following the 2021 season, Schager never considered leaving.

“Ever since I came out here, I fell in love with the culture of Hawaii,” said Schager, who grew up in Dallas, “and I fell in love with the state, and these (teammates), as well. I couldn’t leave ’em. I knew I had to come back. We have something to prove this year.”

Chang and offensive coordinator Ian Shoemaker have implemented a scheme with concepts ranging from the run-and-shoot to run-pass option.

“I think the offensive structure is structured better than it was,” Schager said. “I think we can do a lot more things offensively. I feel I understand the game a lot better than I did last year.”

Cooper is a former 4-star prospect who was at Washington State the past four years. He was used sparingly with the Cougars, playing in six games the past two seasons. He enrolled at UH in January, two weeks before Chang was named head coach.

“It was a pleasant surprise to see Coach Timmy and Coach Shoe come in here and bring what they can do with the offense, and I’m excited,” Cooper said.

Cooper is benefiting from participating in UH’s spring training and a familiarly with some concepts of the Warriors’ new offense. Chang and last year’s Washington State offensive coaches — Nick Rolovich, Brian Smith and Craig Stutzmann — were UH teammates.

“We’re finally here for the reason we came, and that’s to play football,” Cooper said. “I’m excited for camp, ready to lock in and compete. I feel it’s go time, basically, for me. Spring ball is good to get acclimated. I have a good grasp of the offense and feel more comfortable around the team.”

Yellen joined the Warriors in May after transferring from Pittsburgh, where he was the backup to Kenny Pickett. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Pickett in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft. Yellen opted to transfer in part due to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s move to Nebraska. Whipple recruited Yellen to Pittsburgh in 2020.

Yellen initially committed to Arizona State in 2019. After a difficult first season at ASU — his brother died in the first week of training camp — Yellen transferred to Pittsburgh.

Chad Johnson, who coached Yellen at Mission Viejo High and has known Chang for several years, said the Warriors are the right fit. Johnson praised Yellen’s lightning release, accuracy and quickness in identifying coverages.

“I’m excited to play football again … and hopefully start something memorable,” said Yellen, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining.”

Yellen has been able to keep pace in learning the offense while the coaches continue to install plays. “A lot of players have been around for a while, so there’s definitely a core, and so you try to integrate in that,” he said.

Farrell, a third-year Warrior who threw three scoring passes in the spring game, recently was placed on scholarship.