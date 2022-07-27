Hawaii football opens training camp with a new coach and a wide-open QB competition
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:38 a.m.
Hawaii quarterbacks Jake Farrell, left, and Cammon Cooper watched practice on April 7. Farrell was placed on scholarship after spring practice. Cooper joined the Warriors in January as a transfer from Washington State.
Hawaii quarterback Cammon Cooper throws the ball during practice on March 31.
Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager looked for a receiver during the Rainbow Warriors’ spring game on April 16 at the Ching Complex. Schager started three games last season as a freshman.
University of Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang directed practice on campus on March 26. Chang and the coaching staff devised a split practice schedule for the first two weeks of fall camp, starting with two sessions this morning.