Campaign finance deadline missed by 30 Hawaii candidates, incumbents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Some 30 political candidates — including incumbents — failed to file mandatory financial disclosure statements by Monday’s deadline and will be fined $50 ahead of the Aug. 13 party primary elections, according to the state Ethics Commission. Read more

Some 30 political candidates — including incumbents — failed to file mandatory financial disclosure statements by Monday’s deadline and will be fined $50 ahead of the Aug. 13 party primary elections, according to the state Ethics Commission.

The disclosure statements include a wide range of information, including the sources of candidates’ income; business ownership interests; officer or director positions in businesses; debts; real property interests; clients represented before state agencies; and creditor interests in an insolvent business, according to the commission.

The information is public and available at tinyurl.com/2bb4wh8j.

Most of this year’s 266 candidates — 236 — met the filing deadline.

The commission did not receive financial disclosure information from:

>> Clyde McClain “Mac” Lewman, who is running as a Democrat for governor.

>> George “Big Al” Hawait, who is running as a Republican for governor.

>> Keleionalani Taylor, who is running as a nonpartisan candidate for governor.

>> Heidi Haunani Tsune­yoshi, a Honolulu Council member who is running for governor as a Republican.

>> Rob Burns, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor.

>> Daniel Cunningham, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

>> P.M. Azinga, a Republican running for House District 30.

>> Kanamu Balinbin, a Democrat running for House District 14.

>> Blake Boyd, a Republican running for Senate District 12.

>> Shekinah P. Cantere, a Republican running for House District 11.

>> Cross Makani Crabbe, a Democrat running for House, District 46.

>> Lynn Pualani DeCoite, an incumbent Democrat running for reelection to her Senate District 7 seat.

>> Rose Martinez, a Democrat running for House District 40.

>> U‘i Kahue-Cabanting, who is running for an at-large Office of Hawaiian Affairs seat.

>> Former state Sen. Brickwood Galuteria, who is running for an at-large OHA seat.

>> Arthur D. “Art” Hannemann, who is running as a Republican for Senate District 23.

>> Jeffrey H. Imamura, who is running as a Republican for House District 22.

>> Kukana Kama-Toth, who is running as a Republican for House District 51.

>> Jonathan Lee, who is running as a Democrat for House District 44.

>> Candace T. “Candy” Linton, who is running as a Libertarian for House District 4.

>> Lono Mack, who is running as a Democrat for House District 6.

>> James “Ryan” Malish, who is running as a nonpartisan for Senate District 9.

>> Rob Novak, who is running as a Republican for House District 25.

>> Ikaika M. Olds, who is running as a Democrat for House District 24.

>> Inam Rahman, who is running as a Democrat for House District 35.

>> Summer Starr, who is running as a Green Party candidate for House District 12.

The candidates who filed late and will receive the same $50 fine are:

>> Ilya Barannikov, who is running as a Democrat for House District 6.

>> Hope Alohalani Cermelj, who is running for OHA Hawaii island trustee.

>> State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, a Democrat who is running for reelection for Senate District 17.

>> Walter Woods, who is running as a Republican for governor.