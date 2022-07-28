Hawaii News Campaign finance deadline missed by 30 Hawaii candidates, incumbents By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Some 30 political candidates — including incumbents — failed to file mandatory financial disclosure statements by Monday’s deadline and will be fined $50 ahead of the Aug. 13 party primary elections, according to the state Ethics Commission. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Some 30 political candidates — including incumbents — failed to file mandatory financial disclosure statements by Monday’s deadline and will be fined $50 ahead of the Aug. 13 party primary elections, according to the state Ethics Commission. The disclosure statements include a wide range of information, including the sources of candidates’ income; business ownership interests; officer or director positions in businesses; debts; real property interests; clients represented before state agencies; and creditor interests in an insolvent business, according to the commission. The information is public and available at tinyurl.com/2bb4wh8j. Most of this year’s 266 candidates — 236 — met the filing deadline. The commission did not receive financial disclosure information from: >> Clyde McClain “Mac” Lewman, who is running as a Democrat for governor. >> George “Big Al” Hawait, who is running as a Republican for governor. >> Keleionalani Taylor, who is running as a nonpartisan candidate for governor. >> Heidi Haunani Tsuneyoshi, a Honolulu Council member who is running for governor as a Republican. >> Rob Burns, a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor. >> Daniel Cunningham, a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor. >> P.M. Azinga, a Republican running for House District 30. >> Kanamu Balinbin, a Democrat running for House District 14. >> Blake Boyd, a Republican running for Senate District 12. >> Shekinah P. Cantere, a Republican running for House District 11. >> Cross Makani Crabbe, a Democrat running for House, District 46. >> Lynn Pualani DeCoite, an incumbent Democrat running for reelection to her Senate District 7 seat. >> Rose Martinez, a Democrat running for House District 40. >> U‘i Kahue-Cabanting, who is running for an at-large Office of Hawaiian Affairs seat. >> Former state Sen. Brickwood Galuteria, who is running for an at-large OHA seat. >> Arthur D. “Art” Hannemann, who is running as a Republican for Senate District 23. >> Jeffrey H. Imamura, who is running as a Republican for House District 22. >> Kukana Kama-Toth, who is running as a Republican for House District 51. >> Jonathan Lee, who is running as a Democrat for House District 44. >> Candace T. “Candy” Linton, who is running as a Libertarian for House District 4. >> Lono Mack, who is running as a Democrat for House District 6. >> James “Ryan” Malish, who is running as a nonpartisan for Senate District 9. >> Rob Novak, who is running as a Republican for House District 25. >> Ikaika M. Olds, who is running as a Democrat for House District 24. >> Inam Rahman, who is running as a Democrat for House District 35. >> Summer Starr, who is running as a Green Party candidate for House District 12. The candidates who filed late and will receive the same $50 fine are: >> Ilya Barannikov, who is running as a Democrat for House District 6. >> Hope Alohalani Cermelj, who is running for OHA Hawaii island trustee. >> State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, a Democrat who is running for reelection for Senate District 17. >> Walter Woods, who is running as a Republican for governor. Previous Story Central Pacific Bank profit falls, but higher rates boost margins