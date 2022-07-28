comscore Feds arrest Kapolei couple, allude to Russian intelligence ties | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Feds arrest Kapolei couple, allude to Russian intelligence ties

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, and Walter Glenn Primose, also known as Bobby Edward Fort.

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, and Walter Glenn Primose, also known as Bobby Edward Fort.

  • UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF HAWAII VIA AP This undated photo provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii, shows Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, purportedly in a KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniform. Federal prosecutors say Polaroids obtained at the Kapolei home of Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison are evidence of the couple’s ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

    UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF HAWAII VIA AP

    This undated photo provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii, shows Gwynn Darle Morrison, also known as Julie Lyn Montague, purportedly in a KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniform. Federal prosecutors say Polaroids obtained at the Kapolei home of Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison are evidence of the couple’s ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

  • UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF HAWAII VIA AP This undated photo provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii shows Walter Glenn Primose, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, purportedly in a KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniform. Federal prosecutors say Polaroids obtained at the Kapolei home of Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison are evidence of the couple’s ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

    UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT DISTRICT OF HAWAII VIA AP

    This undated photo provided by the United States District Court District of Hawaii shows Walter Glenn Primose, also known as Bobby Edward Fort, purportedly in a KGB, the former Russian spy agency, uniform. Federal prosecutors say Polaroids obtained at the Kapolei home of Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison are evidence of the couple’s ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their late 60s and who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday at their home in Kapolei. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank profit falls, but higher rates boost margins

Scroll Up