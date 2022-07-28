comscore Jury to decide if alleged driver guilty of manslaughter | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Jury to decide if alleged driver guilty of manslaughter

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS Puletua Wilson

    COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

    Puletua Wilson

Nearly five years after 20-year-old Troy Kahooilihala Jr. was killed in an Oct. 5, 2017, crash near Keaau Beach Park, a Circuit Court jury began deliberating Wednesday on whether his friend — the alleged driver — is guilty of manslaughter. Read more

Previous Story
Central Pacific Bank profit falls, but higher rates boost margins

Scroll Up