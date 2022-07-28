comscore Public weighs in on government reform in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public weighs in on government reform in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

A 5-month-old commission aiming to improve conduct standards for Hawaii government officials finished an initial set of public meetings Wednesday as it moves closer to producing a much-anticipated report by the end of this year. Read more

