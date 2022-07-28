comscore Ann Miller: Title IX Profile: Ex-Hawaii golfer Cindy Rarick in rare company after superb career | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ann Miller: Title IX Profile: Ex-Hawaii golfer Cindy Rarick in rare company after superb career

  • By Ann Miller Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE Cindy Rarick teed off at the first hole during the LPGA Kinoshita Pearl Classic held at the Kapolei Golf Course on Oct. 24, 2009.

    STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Cindy Rarick teed off at the first hole during the LPGA Kinoshita Pearl Classic held at the Kapolei Golf Course on Oct. 24, 2009.

A shocking package in the mail — and Title IX — brought Cindy Rarick to Hawaii 45 years ago. It changed her life and though she has not lived here full-time since leaving the University of Hawaii in 1980, Rarick’s heart never left. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - July 27, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - July 28, 2022

Scroll Up