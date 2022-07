Chaminade basketball adds 10 recruits, including former Saint Francis star Kameron Ng

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade men’s basketball coach Eric Bovaird on Wednesday announced his 10-member recruiting class for the 2022-23 season, which includes former Saint Francis School standout Kameron Ng.

Ng, a 6-foot guard, is a transfer from Hawaii-Hilo, where he averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 27 games last season. In accordance with NCAA transfer rules, Ng will sit out this coming year. He started his collegiate career at Hawaii, where he appeared in 15 games over two seasons. Ng was a two-time Gatorade Hawaii Boys Basketball Player of the Year at Saint Francis.

The other recruits are: Braden Olsen (6-0 guard; transfer from Gannon in Erie, Pa.), Jalen Brattain (6-8 forward; transfer from Lubbock Christian), Scott Ator (6-8 forward; junior college transfer from the College of the Sequoias), Chris Bready (6-5 guard; transfer from New Mexico Military Institute), Dorian Harris (6-6 forward; junior college transfer from Cerritos College), Carson Frawley (6-5 guard; Camas High in Washington), Brycen Shackelford (6-5 forward; Folsom High in California), Niko Fotopoulos (6-3 guard; St. Thomas More in Connecticut) and Lloyer Driggs (5-11 guard; Thunder Ridge High in Idaho).

UH baseball earns academic honor

The Hawaii baseball team on Wednesday was recognized as an American Baseball Coaches Association Team Academic Excellence Award winner.

The Rainbow Warriors maintained a 3.01 GPA in Spring 2022. Earlier this month, nine squad members earned a spot on the Big West All-Academic list.