Kokua Line: Can I bring COVID-19 test kits on the plane?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, unused COVID-19 test kits are typically allowed in both carry-on and checked baggage.

Question: Can COVID-19 test kits be packed in suitcases, either checked-in or carry-on luggage? My wife and I will be going to Europe in late September, and I’d like to have tests readily available just in case. Read more

