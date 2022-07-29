comscore State extends deadline for Mauna Kea panel | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State extends deadline for Mauna Kea panel

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.

Gov. David Ige and leadership from the state Senate and House of Representatives have extended the application deadline for seats on the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority to Aug. 8. Read more

