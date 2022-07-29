comscore Target date for new Aloha Stadium is now 2026 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Target date for new Aloha Stadium is now 2026

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 21 A view of the front of Aloha Stadium.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 21

    A view of the front of Aloha Stadium.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 21 Gov. David Ige in early July approved $400 million for a new stadium.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 21

    Gov. David Ige in early July approved $400 million for a new stadium.

Prospective builders of the multiuse stadium and surrounding entertainment district will have eight months to develop and submit proposals. Read more

Previous Story
Jury to decide if alleged driver in West Oahu crash guilty of manslaughter

Scroll Up