Target date for new Aloha Stadium is now 2026
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:51 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 21
A view of the front of Aloha Stadium.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / FEB. 21
Gov. David Ige in early July approved $400 million for a new stadium.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree