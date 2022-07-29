comscore D-lineman Mataio Soli says newcomers should bring positive results for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

D-lineman Mataio Soli says newcomers should bring positive results for Hawaii

  • By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mataio Soli observed practice at the UH grass field on Thursday.

    REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mataio Soli observed practice at the UH grass field on Thursday.

  • REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mataio Soli, after practice.

    REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mataio Soli, after practice.

  • REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mataio Soli ran through a tackling drill at UH on Thursday.

    REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mataio Soli ran through a tackling drill at UH on Thursday.

Soli played in all 12 games at Arkansas his freshman season, starting the final 11 games of 2019 at defensive end. His playing time declined over the next two seasons under head coach Sam Pittman. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 28, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - July 29, 2022

Scroll Up