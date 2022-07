Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade women’s volleyball coach Kahala Kabalis Hoke announced seven members of the 2022 recruiting class on Thursday as the Silverswords look to begin their PacWest title defense. Read more

Sophie Schilling is a 6-foot-1 middle blocker who is transferring from the University of Alaska. Sasha Colombo is a graduate transfer from Colorado State and was a two-time Mountain West Conference honorable mention selection at middle blocker. Ajak Malual is a 6-1 right-side hitter from Trento, Italy, where she was named the best spiker during her club team’s U18 regional championship run.

The other four signees all boast local ties. Hilo graduate and outside hitter Mahala Kaapuni joins the Silverswords from PacWest rival Alaska Anchorage. Allexis Iramina is a Moanalua graduate, where the setter and defensive specialist was named an All-OIA first-team selection. Libero Nanna Inoue played last season at Tyler Junior College. In 2019, the King Kekaulike athlete was the MIL Division I Player of the Year. Kanoe Misipeka is a defensive specialist and libero from Pago Pago, American Samoa. Her father, Keiki, is the running backs coach at the University of Hawaii under new head coach Timmy Chang.

BeachBows add Aussie recruit

University of Hawaii beach volleyball coach Evan Silberstein announced the signing of Sarah Burton to the 2022 Rainbow Wahine recruiting class.