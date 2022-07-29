Scoreboard – July 29, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

SATURDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

BABE RUTH BASEBALL REGIONALS

Thursday

13u – Price, Utah

Westchester, Calif. 6, Kado Hawaii 5

Leading Hitters—Jadon Anzai 2-4 2 runs, triple, 2 RBI; Jonah Brub 2-4 run, RBI; Jonah Parker 2-4 double, RBI

Kado Hawaii (3-1) will face the winner of the Torrance, Calif., vs. Bel Mateo, Calif., game in an elimination game today, with the winner moving on to face Winchester, Calif., in the finals on Saturday.

14u – Hanford, Calif.

Tri-Valley, Calif. 10, Hawaii Elite ’26 0, 5 innings

Hawaii Elite ’26 (2-1) will face the winner of the Hamilton, Ariz. vs. Heartwell, Calif., game on Friday in an elimination game with the winner moving on to face Tri-Valley, Calif., in the finals on Saturday.

15u – Cerritos, Calif.

Torrance, Calif. 5, Spartans 2

Leading Hitters—Kekai Adams 2-4

Spartans (2-1) will face Santa Maria, Calif., today in an elimination game, with the winner moving on to face Torrance, Calif., in the finals on Saturday