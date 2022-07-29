Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 29, 2022 Today Updated 9:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled SATURDAY No local sporting events scheduled BASEBALL BABE RUTH BASEBALL REGIONALS Thursday 13u – Price, Utah Westchester, Calif. 6, Kado Hawaii 5 Leading Hitters—Jadon Anzai 2-4 2 runs, triple, 2 RBI; Jonah Brub 2-4 run, RBI; Jonah Parker 2-4 double, RBI Kado Hawaii (3-1) will face the winner of the Torrance, Calif., vs. Bel Mateo, Calif., game in an elimination game today, with the winner moving on to face Winchester, Calif., in the finals on Saturday. 14u – Hanford, Calif. Tri-Valley, Calif. 10, Hawaii Elite ’26 0, 5 innings Hawaii Elite ’26 (2-1) will face the winner of the Hamilton, Ariz. vs. Heartwell, Calif., game on Friday in an elimination game with the winner moving on to face Tri-Valley, Calif., in the finals on Saturday. 15u – Cerritos, Calif. Torrance, Calif. 5, Spartans 2 Leading Hitters—Kekai Adams 2-4 Spartans (2-1) will face Santa Maria, Calif., today in an elimination game, with the winner moving on to face Torrance, Calif., in the finals on Saturday Previous Story D-lineman Mataio Soli says newcomers should bring positive results for Hawaii Next Story Television and radio - July 29, 2022