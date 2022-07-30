comscore Institute connects Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander museum professionals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Institute connects Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander museum professionals

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A soft opening of the exhibition "Weaving a Net(work) of Care for Oceanic Collections: A Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Museum Institute (NHPIMI)" was held Friday in the East-West Center Gallery at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The exhibition features traditional and contemporary works by Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Guam Museum curator Michael Lujan Bevacqua spoke about the collaborative mural titled "We-Kakou, 'Weaving a Net(work) of Care.'" The painting was facilitated by kumu Meleanna Aluli Meyer and kumu Marques Hanalei Marzan and was painted by NHPIMI participants.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A soft opening of the exhibition “Weaving a Net(work) of Care for Oceanic Collections: A Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Museum Institute (NHPIMI)” was held Friday in the East-West Center Gallery at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The exhibition features traditional and contemporary works by Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Guam Museum curator Michael Lujan Bevacqua spoke about the collaborative mural titled “We-Kakou, ‘Weaving a Net(work) of Care.’” The painting was facilitated by kumu Meleanna Aluli Meyer and kumu Marques Hanalei Marzan and was painted by NHPIMI participants.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Archie Ajoste examined a Samoan "taula" (canoe anchor) Friday at the exhibit.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Archie Ajoste examined a Samoan “taula” (canoe anchor) Friday at the exhibit.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Members of the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Museum Institute.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Members of the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Museum Institute.

  • A freehand-painted barkcloth, or “siapo mamanu,” uses the “atualoa” (centipede) pattern as a main motif. Artist Regina Meredith Fitiao used “u’a,” “lama,” “o’a” and “lega” dyes.

    A freehand-painted barkcloth, or “siapo mamanu,” uses the “atualoa” (centipede) pattern as a main motif. Artist Regina Meredith Fitiao used “u’a,” “lama,” “o’a” and “lega” dyes.

Cohort members of the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Summer Institute came together Friday for the soft opening of a gallery they put together using knowledge and skills learned throughout their six-month program. Read more

