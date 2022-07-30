Institute connects Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander museum professionals
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A soft opening of the exhibition “Weaving a Net(work) of Care for Oceanic Collections: A Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Museum Institute (NHPIMI)” was held Friday in the East-West Center Gallery at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The exhibition features traditional and contemporary works by Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Guam Museum curator Michael Lujan Bevacqua spoke about the collaborative mural titled “We-Kakou, ‘Weaving a Net(work) of Care.’” The painting was facilitated by kumu Meleanna Aluli Meyer and kumu Marques Hanalei Marzan and was painted by NHPIMI participants.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Archie Ajoste examined a Samoan “taula” (canoe anchor) Friday at the exhibit.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Members of the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Museum Institute.
A freehand-painted barkcloth, or “siapo mamanu,” uses the “atualoa” (centipede) pattern as a main motif. Artist Regina Meredith Fitiao used “u’a,” “lama,” “o’a” and “lega” dyes.