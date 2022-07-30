comscore Navy League-hosted security conference returning to in-person | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Navy League-hosted security conference returning to in-person

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Warships participating in RIMPAC are docked at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam on July 8.

As the Pacific Fleet begins to wrap up Exercise Rim of the Pacific, the U.S. Navy League’s Honolulu Council has scheduled its third iteration of the Indo- Pacific Maritime Exchange at the Hawai‘i Convention Center for Thursday and Friday. Read more

