North Shore event focuses on emergency readiness

An emergency preparedness event and craft fair will be held today in Haleiwa at the Waialua Community Association Gymnasium.

The free event, which will feature experts from more than 20 city, state, federal and nongovernmental and community organizations as well as crafts and food vendors, is slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the association’s grounds, 66-434 Kameha­meha Highway.

The North Shore Emergency Preparedness Event and Craft Fair is organized by the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management in collaboration with the Waialua Community Association, Honolulu Board of Water Supply and Honolulu Neighborhood Commission Office.

“Disaster preparedness is a shared responsibility and it starts with individuals, families and communities,” said Hiro Toiya, director of the Emergency Management Department, in a statement. “We are not only going into the heart of the hurricane season but emergencies can happen any time. This free event is a great opportunity step up our personal and family disaster preparedness and planning.”

Other agencies and organizations scheduled to take part in the event include the American Red Cross Hawaii, Hawaii Army National Guard, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Hawaiian Electric Co., city Board of Water Supply, National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center, North Shore Disaster Preparedness Committee, Oahu Search and Rescue, and Team Rubicon.

The Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Emergency Services Department and Honolulu DEM Emergency Management Reserve Corps will have vehicles on display.

More information can be found online at the Honolulu DEM website.