Oahu coal power plant nears shutdown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu coal power plant nears shutdown

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • COURTESY JEFF MIKULINA The cargo ship Flying Tiger arrived in Kalaeloa a few days ago, delivering the last shipment of coal to the power plant owned and operated by AES Corp. in Kapolei.

Oahu’s largest and cheapest, but also dirtiest, power plant is nearing a long-planned Sept. 1 shutdown, and the facility’s operator hosted a celebratory event Friday to thank employees and bid many of them an advance farewell. Read more

