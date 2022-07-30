comscore Oahu park users are urged to bring toilet paper | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu park users are urged to bring toilet paper

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is asking people to bring their own toilet paper for use in park restrooms due to a shortage of industrial toilet paper as a result of supply chain issues. Read more

