Oahu park users are urged to bring toilet paper

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is asking people to bring their own toilet paper for use in park restrooms due to a shortage of industrial toilet paper as a result of supply chain issues.

In a news release issued Friday, the parks department said, “If possible, we ask park users to please bring in their own toilet paper for use in park bathrooms until DPR can secure a steadier supplier of the industrial rolls. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your support as we work our way through this supply issue.”

Exacerbating the industrial toilet paper shortage is an increased use of park restrooms during the summer months. The department maintains 216 comfort stations across Oahu.

The parks department is stocking bathrooms with trifold, napkin-style toilet paper and smaller household rolls to mitigate the reduced supply.

“As a last (resort), bathroom stalls or entire comfort stations (bathroom buildings) may be closed if no toilet paper supply is available,” the department said.

Parks officials urge the public to not use “flushable” wipes, paper towels or clothing as an alternative to toilet paper, as those items can cause clogs.