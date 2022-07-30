comscore University of Hawaii live-work-learn project for entrepreneurs invites prospective students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii live-work-learn project for entrepreneurs invites prospective students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HUNT COS. A rendering of the University of Hawaii RISE, or Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs, project under construction across from the UH Manoa campus.

    COURTESY HUNT COS.

    A rendering of the University of Hawaii RISE, or Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs, project under construction across from the UH Manoa campus.

The University of Hawaii is encouraging current and potential UH students to indicate their interest in applying to live and study at the upcoming Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs, also known as RISE. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Can I bring COVID-19 test kits on the plane?

Scroll Up