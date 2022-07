Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 51-year-old Waikiki man who was allegedly attacked by a sword-wielding 7-Eleven employee in Waikiki was placed in a medically induced coma before undergoing extensive surgery.

His attorney, Myles Brei­ner, said one of the concerns is whether his client’s right hand, which was mutilated in the attack, can be saved, since his left hand was severed.

Breiner, who declined to name his client, said the victim is right-handed. He also received injuries to his organs after he suffered a laceration to his abdomen that police said was 10 inches long and 3 to 4 inches deep.

The man earns his living as a day trader, and his wife, a Japanese national, works in the tourism industry, Breiner said.

On June 22, Jason Walker, 46, was allegedly arguing inside the convenience store with the 51-year-old man, when Walker allegedly retrieved a sword with a 3- to 4-foot blade.

They took the argument outside, and Walker allegedly began swinging the sword at the other man from head to toe multiple times.

The 51-year-old tried to block the attack with his hands, court documents say. He was found bleeding profusely, unable to identify himself when first responders arrived. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Walker fled on foot before officers arrived.

Police recovered the bloody sword from a dumpster outside the store. They found Walker with blood on his shoes and arrested him shortly before 1 a.m. July 22.

Breiner did not comment on the dispute. He said Walker has a collection of Japanese swords.

Walker was indicted Wednesday, charged with second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $1 million.

A judge granted Walker a temporary restraining order Jan. 14, 2019, for harassment against Phillip J. White. It was dismissed a month later.

Walker was convicted in 2005 of petty theft, promoting marijuana —a misdemeanor — and promoting a detrimental drug— a petty misdemeanor, state criminal records show.

“We will bring Walker to justice for this horrific crime and ensure that Honolulu’s residents are kept safe from his violent and dangerous behavior,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement. “Confrontations involving dangerous weapons, whether they be guns or, in this case, a sword, make it much more likely for people to end up seriously injured or dead.”

Breiner said he eventually plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of his client against 7-Eleven and Walker.

Breiner said he has been receiving emails from area residents and Waikiki Neighborhood Board members who say they have complained to 7-Eleven that it should hire a security guard because of criminal activity and homeless loitering at the 1901 Kalakaua Ave. location or shut down the store.