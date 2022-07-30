With a mix of returning receivers and new, Hawaii is building a diverse offense
By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:37 p.m.
University of Hawaii tight end Landon Sims lost his helmet as he dove for a ball in 1-on-1 drills during Friday’s practice on campus.
UH wide receiver Karsyn Pupunu runs after catching a ball in drills on Friday.
Devon Tauaefa, a former Saint Louis wide receiver, is making the transition to tight end.
Hawaii receiver Zion Bowens caught a pass in front of defensive back Leonard Lee during the Rainbow Warriors’ practice on the grass field on Thursday. Bowens caught 12 passes for 257 yards last season.