comscore With a mix of returning receivers and new, Hawaii is building a diverse offense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

With a mix of returning receivers and new, Hawaii is building a diverse offense

  • By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.
  • REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii tight end Landon Sims lost his helmet as he dove for a ball in 1-on-1 drills during Friday’s practice on campus.

    REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    University of Hawaii tight end Landon Sims lost his helmet as he dove for a ball in 1-on-1 drills during Friday’s practice on campus.

  • REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH wide receiver Karsyn Pupunu runs after catching a ball in drills on Friday.

    REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH wide receiver Karsyn Pupunu runs after catching a ball in drills on Friday.

  • REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM Devon Tauaefa, a former Saint Louis wide receiver, is making the transition to tight end.

    REECE NAGAOKA / RNAGAOKA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Devon Tauaefa, a former Saint Louis wide receiver, is making the transition to tight end.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii receiver Zion Bowens caught a pass in front of defensive back Leonard Lee during the Rainbow Warriors’ practice on the grass field on Thursday. Bowens caught 12 passes for 257 yards last season.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii receiver Zion Bowens caught a pass in front of defensive back Leonard Lee during the Rainbow Warriors’ practice on the grass field on Thursday. Bowens caught 12 passes for 257 yards last season.

The wide receivers and tight ends are two of the position groups that have a good number of returning players — a combined 13 — on a Rainbow Warriors football team filled with new faces. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - July 29, 2022

Scroll Up