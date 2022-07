Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Editor’s note: With residents now starting to voting via mail-in ballots in the primary election, we asked the three main Democratic candidates to tell us their vision for Hawaii, four years into their administration.

Specifically, what does Hawaii look like in 2026 if your promises are coming true? For instance:

>> What’s going on at the Aloha Stadium site?

>> How far has the rail gone, and TOD?

>> Has ground been broken on a new Oahu jail; if so, where?

>> How much affordable housing has been achieved or is underway — and where is it?

>> What sorts of renewable projects are underway now that the AES coal plant is closed?

>> What’s happening with coastline erosion and sea-level rise?

>> What have you done for tourism?

>> What specifically is happening for the better with the Department of Education?

>> What’s happened with the $600 million allotted for DHHL, and where do projects stand?

>> How have government processes improved, in both efficiency and transparency?

The year is 2026, and after four years of the Kahele administration, the state of Hawaii has made tangible steps toward solving its biggest challenges. Riding the momentum of a truly grassroots movement, the Kahele administration has changed the course of politics across state and local government. A new style of government is emerging — one which is representative of our local communities and fueled by our working people.

Through the administration’s leadership, the state Legislature has codified into law several critical pieces of legislation that make campaigns and elections fairer. This includes capping carryover of campaign accounts, banning corporate contributions, reducing the maximum contribution to candidates, term limiting the Legislature and supercharging the state’s public financing program. As a result, fresh-minded candidates are making their way into elected office, bringing new ideas and carrying with them a resounding commitment to their constituencies.

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is completing its two-year U.S. marketing contract extension after having successfully demonstrated that Native Hawaiians can market Hawaii a different way. Place-based and indigenous tourism management plans ensure that the malihini who come to Hawaii understand how incredibly special our home is. Tourists are encouraged to engage holistically with our local culture, and as a result have an experience of a lifetime. Our hiking trails, beaches, parks, surfing spots and diving spots are not over capacity, and tourists navigate our sacred, special places respectfully.

The state has leveraged the full extent of the bipartisan infrastructure law, which provided a once-in-a-generation investment in our infrastructure. Not only did Hawaii receive $2.8 billion in allocated, formulaic funds, but the state led the charge in applying for competitive grants that brought additional millions. Vocational trade programs have been established at our Youth Challenge, Department of Education schools and community colleges, creating a thriving workforce.

Across the state, our roads, bridges, internet connectivity, water and wastewater infrastructure have made visible improvements. Not only is the infrastructure new, but it has increased our resiliency to the ever-increasing environmental stressors we feel from climate change.

Through the administration’s leadership, we have also made significant strides toward addressing our housing crisis. We have implemented new state and county policies to disincentivize non-occupied vacation homes, established a vacancy tax, implemented a rent stabilization pilot project, and worked with the military to house more of their personnel on base. We also have begun building truly affordable developments on key state lands, aided by the state providing necessary infrastructure.

These successes are guided by two broad strategic plans: one for urban Honolulu, and the other for the rest of the state. Instead of a new stadium at Halawa, 10,000 affordable units have broken ground. Importantly, the $600 million for DHHL has been encumbered and spent down thanks to new DHHL leadership that has experience in building and development.

For our keiki, the public education system has already improved. Thanks to the Legislature and leadership from the administration, teachers are finally being compensated what they are due. Step increases are now based on years of service, and increased pay and benefits have addressed the teacher shortage. In addition, the state has added benefits to the profession of teaching that include housing programs and assistance with student loans. As a result, Hawaii is recruiting more of its public school teachers from within our own communities. Our educators, the lifeblood of our public school, are being shown the respect they deserve.

And finally, the state is renegotiating with the United States military on future state lease lands. Following the successful full-scale defueling and decommissioning of Red Hill, the military has recommitted to being a good tenant in Hawaii. Makua Valley and Dillingham Airfield have been returned to the people of Hawaii.

But most importantly, the people of Hawaii feel that the government is working for them again. A new era has dawned on Hawaii, one that is driven by our diverse local communities and looks brightly to our future. We are no longer selling Hawaii to the highest bidder, but rather ensuring that our home will be here for our children.

The Kahele administration has elevated the voices and concerns of our working families and communities. Finally, we are building the Hawaii we were promised.