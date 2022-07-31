comscore Column: Health worker shortage preventable | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Health worker shortage preventable

  • By Daniel Ross
  • Today
  • Updated 9:02 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020 The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of health care workers in Hawaii’s hospitals. Medical staff take a break outdoors together outside The Queen’s Medical Center.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2020

    The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shortage of health care workers in Hawaii’s hospitals. Medical staff take a break outdoors together outside The Queen’s Medical Center.

Nurses counsel patients to pay attention to early warning signs and take care of their health and well-being to avoid costly medical care and the need for drastic intervention. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Kū ka Lā Ho‘iho‘i Ea i ka Moku‘āina

Scroll Up