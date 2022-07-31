Arts at Marks Garage show fueled by astrology, fantasy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Curator MaryAnne Long said she wanted to do something “totally different.”

“I was trying to think of something that people could grab onto, so I started with ‘What’s your sign?’ ” she said. “I thought of the zodiac, horoscopes, those kinds of thing, because everyone has a sign.”

From there, the subject matter of the show evolved to include anything that has to do with horoscopes, the mystical, fantasy and whimsy, she said.

More than 60 people submitted works, Long said, including some “incredibly original types of art” from artists who are new to Hawaii’s art scene. “We had so many things that were new, and it was the chance to give some younger artists the chance to get out.” She was particularly impressed by the sculptures submitted.

The show runs through Aug. 27 at Arts at Marks, 1159 Nuuanu Ave. Gallery hours: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Visit artsatmarks.com.