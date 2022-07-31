Downtown Art Center exhibit explores creating through water-media art

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Tuesday, the Hawai‘i Watercolor Society will present its Open Show 2022 Exhibition, alongside other water-related media, at the Downtown Art Center through Aug. 27. Read more

On Tuesday, the Hawai‘i Watercolor Society will present its Open Show 2022 Exhibition, alongside other water-related media, at the Downtown Art Center through Aug. 27.

This year the theme of the show is “For the Love of Creating.” It was juried by Wes Waugh, a painter and graphic artist from North Carolina best known for watercolor landscapes and paintings of fish. Also on display will be a tribute to Candace Fenander, a member of Hawai‘i Watercolor Society and Pastel Artists of Hawaii. Members from the Pastel Artists and Hawaii Glass also will have works on display.

“Water media” comprises water-­soluble media such as acrylics. For this show, transparent watercolor, gouache, casein, water-­soluble crayons and inks were also permitted.

The show will be at the Downtown Art Center’s main gallery on the second floor of the Chinatown Gateway Plaza, 1041 Nuuanu Ave. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Through Aug. 14, the center is also hosting “Vacant to Vibrant,” billed as a “community art space pop-up” featuring workshops in painting and other media. The workshops will be held in a recently vacated section of the plaza’s ground floor.

“Vacant to Vibrant” was prompted by the impact of the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn in Chinatown, where a number buildings have now been abandoned. The center hopes it will “start the conversation about how downtown Honolulu and the Chinatown Arts District can be transformed into a vibrant community that attracts locals and visitors alike.” The event includes a closing party on Aug. 13 and a supply swap on Aug. 14.

For more information, go to downtownarthi.org.