K-Drama: Ah-reum asks Young-kwang for a promise on ‘Dearest Lady’

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 53-54

6:40 p.m. today

Mal-sook moves into ­Gyu-chan’s home, saying the three of them should live together. Bo-bae is appalled at her blatant move. Ah-reum tells Kang-ho she can’t live without Young-kwang. Ah-reum asks Young-kwang to have a ceremony to promise their future. Bo-bae is shocked at Ah-reum’s ­request.

Episodes 55-56

7:45 p.m. today

Gyu-chan tells Young-kwang to move out with Mal-sook. Young-kwang says he’ll move out after he marries Ah-reum. Kang-ho tells Se-ran he’s found someone else and can’t marry her. When Gyu-chan asks how he feels about Ah-reum, Kang-ho tells Gyu-chan he loves Ah-reum. Se-ran is set on marrying Kang-ho.

“Why Her”

Episode 13

6:45 p.m. Monday

Soo Jae is tormented that her choices made Chan miserable. A mock trial is held at Seojung University Law School where Chan comes face-to-face with Choi Tae Kook. The legal clinic center members rally to help Chan uncover the truth about the 10-year-old case.

Episode 14

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Devastated and dismayed, Soo Jae spends time with Jae Yi. The legal clinic center members dig into the backgrounds of Choi Joo Wan, Han Dong Oh and Lee Shi Hyuk. Soo Jae offers Choi Tae Kook an agreement. Meanwhile, Soo Jae’s daughter disappears.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 35

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hyunsung introduces Chulwoo to Sunghwan. Hyunjoon feels something is off with Chulwoo. Haedang tells Hyunjoon there’s evidence of Kyungae’s death in Jina’s house.

Episode 36

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jina manipulates Sunghwan into blocking Haedang’s marriage. Haedang gives Kyungae’s letter to Hyunjoon and tells him she’ll leave with Gyongsu. Infuriated by Jina’s wrongdoings, Hyunsung tells Nagyong to find evidence of Jina’s affair.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 29

7:50 p.m. Friday

Shingui Ghan and Kitae are captured by Deukson. Shingui Ghan meets his end after refusing Suro’s demand. Talhae schemes to wed Ani, deceiving Chachawoong. To keep the power in balance, other lords push for the wedding.

Episode 30

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Suro refuses to get married with strings attached. The lords decide to retract their support for him. Suro proposes to the lords that they join him in court to run the kingdom together.

