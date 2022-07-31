Singer-songwriter Chardonnay celebrates release of ‘Sweet Island Music’
“Sweet Island Music” is a collection of five original songs.
On July 21, Chardonnay celebrated with a capacity crowd the release of her first EP, “Sweet Island Music,” at the HB Social Club.
