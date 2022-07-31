comscore Skating has rolled its way back into the hearts of active Hawaii residents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Skating has rolled its way back into the hearts of active Hawaii residents

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Vernon Fowler does a handstand during a skating contest in the arena.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Jerry “Ol’ Skool” Anderson leads other skaters in the Cha Cha Slide at the Kapolei Inline Hockey Arena in Kapolei.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Barbara Delaforce, center, shows Melissa Garvey, right, and Harmony Moses how to skate around chalk markings at Geiger Park in Ewa.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Harmony Moses, left in black tank, and Michelle Taco, far right, show other skaters how to perform dance moves at Geiger Park in Ewa.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Tori Wonsowicz laces up her roller skates.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Chloe Wichryk, left, and Harmony Moses synchronize their moves at the ­Kapolei Inline Hockey Arena.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Triggered by pandemic conditions, fueled by nostalgia and boosted by social media, roller-­skating is making a comeback on Oahu. Every month, from East to West Oahu, Kailua to Mililani to the North Shore, more than a dozen skating sessions are held on a regular basis. Read more

