comscore Hawaii Baseball Report - July 31, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Baseball Report – July 31, 2022

  • By Sjarif Goldstein
  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Arizona Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas, left, calls for time after stealing second base as San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada applies a late tag on Monday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Arizona Diamondbacks’ Josh Rojas, left, calls for time after stealing second base as San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada applies a late tag on Monday.

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.: Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - July 30, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - July 31, 2022

Scroll Up