Hawaii Beat | Sports Kado Hawaii wins, bound for Babe Ruth World Series By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:48 p.m. The Kado Hawaii baseball team defeated Westchester, Calif., 7-6 in the championship game in Price, Utah, on Saturday, clinching a ticket to the Babe Ruth 13u World Series. Kado Hawaii defeated Westchester 10-1 earlier Saturday to force a winner-take-all championship game. In the first game, Jadon Anzai went 4-for-5, with three runs, a double, a home run and two RBIs to power the Kado Hawaii offense. In the championship game, Anzai took the mound and earned the win, while again supplying the offense with three runs scored. Kado finished the tournament with a 6-1 record. The team will represent the Pacific Southwest Region at the Babe Ruth 13u World Series, which will be played in Glen Allen, Va., starting on Aug. 11. — BABE RUTH REGIONALS Saturday 13u – Price, Utah Championship Game #1 Kado Hawaii 10, Westchester, Calif. 1 WP—Iona Uyehara Leading Hitters—Jadon Anzai 4-5 3 runs, 2B, HR, 2 RBI; Jonah Parker 2-5, run, 2B, RBI; John Miyamoto 2-5. Champonship Game #2 Kado Hawaii 7, Westchester, Calif. 6 WP—Jadon Anzai Leading Hitters—Jadon Anzai 3 runs, 2B 14u – Hanford, Calif. Championship Game Tri-Valley, Calif. 6, Hawaii Elite '26 5 Leading Hitters—Ryce Aoki 2-3 run; Kino Adams 2-3 2 runs, double, 2 RBI Hawaii Elite '26 finished the tournament in second place with a 3-2 record. Previous Story Scoreboard - July 30, 2022