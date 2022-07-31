comscore Kado Hawaii wins, bound for Babe Ruth World Series | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Kado Hawaii wins, bound for Babe Ruth World Series

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:48 p.m.

The Kado Hawaii baseball team defeated Westchester, Calif., 7-6 in the championship game in Price, Utah, on Saturday, clinching a ticket to the Babe Ruth 13u World Series. Read more

