Securing the ball will be job 1 for Hawaii punt returners

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This training camp, 30 minutes each practice is spent specifically on full workouts for the six special-teams units. Individual workouts for the kickers, punters and long-snappers are conducted separately during regular sessions for the offense and defense. Read more

This training camp, the University of Hawaii football team has implemented a strict return policy.

“Catch the ball,” said Dior Scott, who is competing for the punt returner’s job. “Ball security is all that matters.”

Last season, the Rainbow Warriors muffed four punts, all setting up opponents’ scoring attempts. They returned 19% of punts, with 43% downed inside their 20.

This training camp, 30 minutes each practice is spent specifically on full workouts for the six special-teams units. Individual workouts for the kickers, punters and long-snappers are conducted separately during regular sessions for the offense and defense.

Scott, Zion Bowens, Keith Moton III, Tylan Hines, Dedrick Parson and Chad Owens Jr. are among the candidates for punt returner.

“We want to see who catches the best, who can track the ball the best,” special teams coordinator Thomas Sheffield said of the punt returners. “Who gives us the best chance to secure the football, right?”

Saturday’s fourth practice of camp was held under the lights at the Ching Complex. The first three practices were conducted in the morning on UH’s grass field. Last year, it appeared the LED lights, which meet the NCAA’s standards for night games, appeared to create tracking problems for returners. First-year head coach Timmy Chang decided to hold the training camp’s three Saturday practices at night to adjust to the lighting.

“Seven home games will give us a lot of opportunities to play under (Ching Complex’s) lights,” Sheffield said.

Sheffield, who was hired by Chang in January, said part of the preparation for road games will be to practice punt returns at the opponents’ stadium. “Every place we go will be different,” said Sheffield, noting the backdrop of Michigan’s 106,601-seat Big House to the early-afternoon glare at Colorado State. “We’ll go out there and catch balls under the lights, or for day games, catch it under the sun.”

Receivers coach Jared Ursua, who was assigned to tutor the punt returners, has set up drills to prepare for the different style of punts, such as Australian end-over-end, bouncers off roll-outs, line drives and towering kicks.

“One of the things we’re emphasizing is making sure how to see the ball in the sky,” Ursua said.

Scott said a key is in shielding his eyes on cloudless day games. For night games, he searches for the football’s white stripes. The returners also watch how the football is struck off a punter’s cleats. Another indicator is the tightness of a launched football’s spiral, which usually determines the punt’s distance.

Ursua said punt returners are coached on identifying a breakdown in coverage and trusting teammates’ blocking.

“We spend a lot of time in our hold-up phases (to impede opponents’ coverage) and then we make sure our returners understand it,” Ursua said. “These are the guys who will battle for you on these specific (return) routes. Trust it, catch it, and now go make us a play. … Ultimately (a returner) has to trust his teammates, just like everybody else, like how a quarterback has to trust.”

Ursua also offers this tip: Watch videos of Chad Owens, a former UH slotback/returner who enjoyed a lengthy pro career.

“When Chad was playing, when he was back there, we all stood up to watch,” Ursua said of Owens’ returns. “Nobody was going to the bathroom when he was going back for punt returns or kick returns, especially against BYU. … We tell them, ‘Watch some Chad Owens film. Those were explosive plays.’ It’s one of those things we want to change the mindset.”

Scott said he tries to emulate the top returners, like Owens, and embraces the reward-pain of his position.

“We play the game of football,” Scott said. “You can’t be fearful in this game. You’ve got to be fearless. I want to be back there. I want to make those plays. If people sense fear, they’re going to come after you even harder. I can never go onto a field scared.”