Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 31, 2022

  • Dale, left, and Lindsay Tamashiro of Waipahu stopped for coffee when they saw the “E Komo Mai” sign at Island Grinds Coffee & Juice Bar while in Cannon Beach, Ore., in May. Photo by Glenn Nishimitsu.

  • In April, Lori Kamemoto, Joanne Lim and Grace Kam of Honolulu spotted an LC Waikiki clothing store in Istanbul. Photo by Winnie Wong.

  • Honolulu resident Naseer Durrani discovered the Aloha Aina food truck in Columbus, Ohio, in May. Photo by Vijay Chandnani.

