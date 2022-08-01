comscore Latin America takes on growing RIMPAC role | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Latin America takes on growing RIMPAC role

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
  • U.S. NAVY / JUNE 28 A family waves to the Chilean navy frigate CNS Almirante Lynch as it arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam to participate in Rim of the Pacific 2022.

    U.S. NAVY / JUNE 28

    A family waves to the Chilean navy frigate CNS Almirante Lynch as it arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam to participate in Rim of the Pacific 2022.

At this year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise, Latin America’s interests in the Pacific have taken on new significance. For the first time in the history of the biennial exercise, every country on South America’s Pacific Coast has sent serv­ice members to participate. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 20 – June 24, 2022

Scroll Up