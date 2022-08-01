Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics – July 22 – 28, 2022 By Ashley Adriano aadriano@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, July 22-28 >> Jourdan Carol Adams and Johnathon Todd Felty Jr. >> Rommel Mark Ganaden Alora and Kelly Ngoc Nguyen >> Cameron Richard Arcaro and Sara Anne Satterfield >> Keoki Kaimiola Beach and Destiny Rose Marie Figueroa >> Mackenzie Leigh Beaudrie and Peta Kimber >> Adam Robert Blair and Shuang Goh >> Katherine Anne Louise Bloom and Brittany Marie Goodman >> Jennifer Lynn Bodary and Dustin Shawn Bauerle >> Shelbey Dawn Ka‘onohiakapilialoha Cadinha-Oku and Kyle Nainoa Manuma Chang >> Josiah Jacob Chavez and Daisy Angeles >> Nathan Eric Christensen and Meira Alaine Stanger >> Anne Caprice Barayang Claros and Kevin David Ristau >> Pamela Theresa Cummings and Stephen William Findlay >> Paolo Cupolillo II and Michelle Guimaraes Pereira Leite De Mattos >> Krista Nicole D’Archangelo and Kyler James Dennis >> Ella Marie Maningding Delos Reyes and Keith Philip Kumulani Cardenas Friedman >> Kyle Jay Duran and Silberia Marie Garcia >> Adam Samuel Esquivel and Ashley Nicole Gomez >> William Wythle Farley and Kelly Michelle Gaston >> Shameka Lanette Finister and Ryan Jacobi Williams >> Adi Foord and Michael James Kerner >> Jahiem Meqwan Christopher French and Taaliyah Emoni Ollie >> Stephanie Gonzalez and Michael Jeremy Echaves >> Krista Noel Guglich and Jimmy Scott Adams >> Tim Henneke Haase and Peggy Hermann >> Kali Anne Harwell and Stephen Andrew Nicholas >> Alyssa Marie Jackman and Gordon Dean Ellis III >> Kenya Bianca Johnson and Anthony Nicolas Carrillo >> Jasmine Mahealani Keanaaina and Samuel Yoshiyuki Alokele Kagimoto >> Rachel Pearl Krueger and Aaron Joseph Rakoczy >> Jacobe Iokewe Anekela Kuiee and Stephanie Ann Kanani Warner >> Kara Elizabeth Lauko and Matthew Gene Masterson >> Bo Liu and Xinran Wang >> Melvin Eugene Lonas and Atsuko Kikuchi >> Renee Jeankay Lundberg and Roman Punahele Sebala >> Cristine Marie Marsteller and Alec Dane Elder >> Shannen Akemi Menor and Leonardo Sosa Pedraza >> Rene Ignacio Muga Kalbhenn and Kristine Andrea Milon Castro >> Steve Isileli Ngatuvai and Julia Ashley Havili >> Nicole Rene Noble and Alexandra Sanchez >> Jacqueline Gloria Onofre and Enrique Antonio Capote Diaz >> Joel Leyon Page III and Kenyondra Rayshaun Francis >> Armando Joel Perez and Adriene Duane Freeman >> Mark Anthony Racimo and Kanani Elizabeth Hosaka >> Casimira Rosamond Rodriguez and Takuji Yamato >> Jessica Winona Puahauoli Ross and Adam George Guenette >> Tonya A Lala Sampson and Marcus Edward Carroll >> Scott Eric Schaible and Yara Regina Bostdorff >> Kainoa Lopaka Sevigny and Elizabeth Maria Jimenez >> Elyse Nicole Smiddy and Emilio Devon Pearson >> Reid Kenichi Suzuki and Pearl Renice Alejandro Tamayo >> Tomasz Szymanski and Folake Morenike Oyegbola >> Shaira Isidro-Gonzales Taylor and Joseph Timothy Sather >> Tyler Xavier Toma Vasega and Desiree Vaione Aitavale >> Andre Lynn Walker and Veronica Lissette Luckey >> Terry Robin Jessica White and Keoki Mahu Pamintuan >> Hanna Jing-Hui Wong and Cheyne Kalaheo Holt Taum BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, July 22-28 >> Shirlee-Ann Ha‘awikalaniikeola Zerenity Ahia-Soares >> Zari Olina Allen >> Indy June Barger >> Remy Rinn Bravo Calantoc >> Venture Michael Chong >> Benjamin Alexander Crawley >> Liam Samuel Crawley >> Kaisley Jesse Ferreira >> Liam Sebastian Jahangiri Kazuo Hee Herschend >> Luna Lei Idom >> Eleanor Ivanovsky >> Saililemalomalefinagaloaleatua Kekamaokahaku Rapana Manusamoa Logan Levi >> Rylo Ray Long >> Omid Soleil Handala Mizubi >> Oliver Rain Nakamura >> Lilly Grace Nelson >> Braxtyn Richard Kaimani Keanuenue Paaoao >> Lyam Rezorf Reyes Perez >> Annemarie Jane Sawicki >> Kaylee Rose Francisco Sebastian >> Jason Dean Wingenroth Previous Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 20 – June 24, 2022