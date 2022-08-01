What to know about masking, other pandemic procedures in Hawaii public schools

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Masking is now optional indoors and outdoors in Hawaii public schools, so for the first time in a year, whether a student should wear a mask on campus will be left for each family to decide. Read more

Masking is now optional indoors and outdoors in Hawaii public schools, so for the first time in a year, whether a student should wear a mask on campus will be left for each family to decide.

However, state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi says that in keeping with state Health Department guidance, masks are still “highly encouraged,” especially while community levels of COVID-19 are high now across most of the state. And students and school employees who choose to wear masks “will have that decision respected,” he said.

Indoor masking in schools will be strongly encouraged any time the CDC determines a county’s community levels of COVID-19 are medium or high, Hayashi added in a July 25 letter to parents and guardians. The CDC updates community levels weekly on Thursdays, and at last check, levels were high in all of Hawaii’s major counties except Kauai, which was at medium.

The CDC recommends masks indoors in public where community levels are high. For areas with medium levels, the CDC website says, “If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.”

There are no new DOE rules specifying what it means to respect or disrespect the choice to wear a mask or not, or any new set of consequences. The existing policies, codes of conduct and penalties for student and school employees will apply, including rules against bullying and harassment.

Basically, it means no “put-downs, no imposing your perspectives on somebody else,” said Sean Tajima, complex-area superintendent for the Campbell- Kapolei complex. He has encouraged teachers to lead discussions with their classes about respecting different points of view.

Nanea Kalani, communications director at the state Department of Education, wrote in an email responding to Honolulu Star-Advertiser questions that “in messaging to employees, the department has said that we will support and respect the decisions of students and their families on whether or not they choose to wear a mask to school. Bullying and harassment is not tolerated at schools. It takes a collective effort to ensure our schools are a welcoming place for all students.”

Hawaii’s public charter schools and private schools, which also are opening over the next few weeks, typically adhere to the same state Department of Health and CDC guidance the DOE follows.

Some resources for parents using community levels to determine whether their child should use a mask:

>> The CDC’s search engine allows users to check the latest COVID-19 community levels in specific counties. Go to 808ne.ws/CDCcommunitylevels.

>> Reminders on the latest community levels determined by the CDC and other COVID-19 updates will be included “when appropriate” in the DOE’s public newsletter, Kalani said. The newsletter remains on a weekly schedule for now, released on Wednesdays. Sign up at 808ne.ws/DOEnewsletter. The newsletter is also posted on the DOE’s website and social media.

>> The DOE’s COVID- 19 dashboard, including reported statewide and school case counts, updated guidelines and DOE announcements, can be viewed at 808ne.ws/DOEcovid. Hawaii law requires the DOE to publicly post case information each week. However, state health officials have said that the growing use of at-home testing means many cases are going unreported.

Last school year began with universal masking, then outdoor masking became optional in March, but indoor masking continued to be required through summer programs. The change to optional indoor masking went into effect July 26, six days earlier than originally announced.

Hayashi said the DOE still recognizes the benefits of masking for reducing the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. “In the event of a cluster or outbreak, masks may temporarily be required indoors,” he said.

Hayashi also said quarantine is no longer required for in-school exposures, but “indoor masking is strongly recommended for 10 days following an exposure.” Quarantine still applies for nonschool and household exposures when the person is not up to date with COVID- 19 vaccinations for their age group, Hayashi said. Isolation requirements continue for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or has COVID-19-like symptoms.

The schools are prepared to provide masks to students when they don’t have a mask at school but want one, or when their mask becomes damaged or unusable, Kalani said. COVID-19 self-test kits are being provided to students and staff in partnership with the Health Department and the CDC while supplies are available.