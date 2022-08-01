Homegrown Jacob Yoro embraces pressure of leading the Warriors defense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At the end of a long practice to end the first week of training camp, University of Hawaii defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro still was seeking perfection.

“There’s still a lot of work we need to get done,” said Yoro, who was promoted from assistant coach in January. “But I love the energy and effort and attitude those guys bring every day. They have answered the call the first four practices. The practices have been spirited. They’ve come out and competed every day.”

Yoro is the Warriors’ eighth defensive coordinator since 2015. He is cobbling a multi-look scheme in which he is sampling elements from cohorts and coordinators he has worked with in the past. He also is rebuilding the defensive roster that lost nine starters, including the entire secondary, to graduation or the transfer portal.

The offseason program and first week of training camp have addressed several areas. Flex tackle John Tuitupou has emerged as a gap canceler. Jonah Kahahawai-Welch is versatile as a pass rusher and flat defender. Nebraska transfer Wynden Ho‘ohuli delivered the loudest hit during Saturday’s practice. Virdel Edwards II, who transferred from Iowa State, is a physical corner. And Noa Kamana and Leonard Lee are play-calling safeties.

Kamana, who was one of the Warriors’ top coverage players on special teams the past two seasons, is part of a football legacy. His grandfather John Kamana Sr. and uncle John Kamana Jr. played at USC. His father Carter Kamana competed at Michigan State.

“Noa was given an opportunity, and he made the best of it,” Yoro said.

Yoro said Lee, who plays wide-side safety, has capitalized on a second chance. Lee was a public critic of the atmosphere fostered during the second — and final — year of former head coach Todd Graham’s tenure. Graham resigned in January.

After missing two days of practices in December, Lee was dismissed from the team. After Timmy Chang was hired as Graham’s successor, Lee asked to rejoin the team. Chang put it to a vote. The players approved. Then Lee was invited to participate in an open tryout with other UH students.

Lee aced the tryout and, after another meeting of team leaders, was allowed to rejoin.

“He humbled himself when he came to the tryouts,” Yoro said. “He’s done a commendable job in making his way back on this team.”

Teammates voted Lee as a representative on the Warriors’ leadership council.

“He’s well respected in that locker room,” Yoro said. “He’s taking the opportunity and doing a great job and fighting for a starting job.”

During a 20-year coaching career, Yoro, a Saint Louis School graduate, was defensive coordinator at his alma mater and at Pacific. Yoro acknowledged the expectations of calling plays in his home state.

“I tell my wife and family that all the time,” Yoro said. “If I fail, I failed in my home place. That’s going to stick around me a little bit longer. I just can’t leave this place. This is my home. I plan on living here when it’s all said and done.”

Yoro said he embraces the position’s pressure.

“That’s what being a competitor and an athlete and now a coach is all about,” Yoro said. “It’s about taking that pressure and performing. We’re putting in the hours to make sure we don’t fail. It’s definitely a challenge. This sport has taught me how to compete. Going to Saint Louis School taught me how to compete. I like to think when the pressure is at its most, that’s when we try to perform the best.”

Yoro also credits the defensive staff. Yoro, safeties coach Josh Brown and defensive line coach Eti Ena were on the same Cal Poly staff. Cornerbacks coach Abraham Elimimian and Yoro have worked together for six seasons. Linebackers coach Chris Brown and Yoro have known each other since high school.

“It all starts from the top,” Yoro said of Chang’s optimistic approach. “If we’re preaching ‘braddahhood’ and we’re not all family up in the office, the kids see right through that. That’s the beauty of our staff right now. It’s a bunch of guys that are all in it together and all striving for greatness. It starts up there (in the offices) on the third floor, and it’s in the locker room right now. And I think those things win games.”