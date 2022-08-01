comscore Homegrown Jacob Yoro embraces pressure of leading the Warriors defense | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Homegrown Jacob Yoro embraces pressure of leading the Warriors defense

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Jacob Yoro</strong>: <em>Planning to devise a multi-look scheme</em>

At the end of a long practice to end the first week of training camp, University of Hawaii defensive coordinator Jacob Yoro still was seeking perfection. Read more

