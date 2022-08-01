Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 1, 2022 Today Updated 9:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Red Sox at Astros 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Dodgers at Giants 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Rockies at Padres 3:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional Coverage 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 HOCKEY: HLINKA GRETZKY CUP Finland vs. United States 11 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Germany vs. Czech Republic 3 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER Canadian: York United at HFX Wanderers FC 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA TENNIS ATP/WTA Washington D.C., San Jose 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL MLB Tonight: Trade Deadline Special 9 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Rockies at Padres 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Giants 3:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Athletics at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Dodgers at Giants 3:30 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Rockies at Padres 4 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA BASKETBALL: WNBA Mercury at Sun 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 92* Sparks at Liberty 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Wings at Sky 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Basketball: college men Israel U20 vs. Auburn 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 40* Basketball: the basketball tournament, championship American for Autism vs. Blue Collar U 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 HOCKEY: HLINKA GRETZKY CUP Finland vs. Germany 11 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Slovakia vs. Canada 3 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* TENNIS Washington D.C., San Jose, Los Cabos 6 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Washington D.C., San Jose 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Dodgers at Giants 3:30 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Dodgers at Giants 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Dodgers at Giants 3:30 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Dodgers at Giants 3:30 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Homegrown Jacob Yoro embraces pressure of leading the Warriors defense Next Story Scoreboard – Aug. 1, 2022