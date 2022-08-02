Off the News: Seeking Mauna Kea leadership

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Time is of the essence to empanel the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority — but it’s good that the application process has been extended for selection of its 11 inaugural members.

That deadline is now Monday; it had been July 28, which was a mere week after the governor and legislative leaders opened the call for applications. This initial cohort of members, to serve for three years, could well set the direction of astronomy atop Mauna Kea, so it’s important to choose wisely. The application form is at forms.ehawaii.gov/pages/board-survey, under “Department of Land & Natural Resources.”