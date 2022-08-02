comscore Off the News: Seeking Mauna Kea leadership | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Seeking Mauna Kea leadership

  • Today
  • Updated 7:47 p.m.

Time is of the essence to empanel the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority — but it’s good that the application process has been extended for selection of its 11 inaugural members. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Not much hope for new Halawa stadium in 2026; Japan treats Hawaiian music better than we do; Navy hasn’t considered all options for Red Hill

Scroll Up