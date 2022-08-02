Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Seeking Mauna Kea leadership Today Updated 7:47 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Time is of the essence to empanel the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority — but it’s good that the application process has been extended for selection of its 11 inaugural members. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Time is of the essence to empanel the new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority — but it’s good that the application process has been extended for selection of its 11 inaugural members. That deadline is now Monday; it had been July 28, which was a mere week after the governor and legislative leaders opened the call for applications. This initial cohort of members, to serve for three years, could well set the direction of astronomy atop Mauna Kea, so it’s important to choose wisely. The application form is at forms.ehawaii.gov/pages/board-survey, under “Department of Land & Natural Resources.” Previous Story Letters: Not much hope for new Halawa stadium in 2026; Japan treats Hawaiian music better than we do; Navy hasn’t considered all options for Red Hill