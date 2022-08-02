comscore 2 felons charged in robbery of man in park at gunpoint | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 felons charged in robbery of man in park at gunpoint

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

Two felons have been charged with robbing a 45-year-old man at gunpoint at a park in Kalihi. Read more

