2 felons charged in robbery of man in park at gunpoint

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two felons have been charged with robbing a 45-year-old man at gunpoint at a park in Kalihi. Read more

Two felons have been charged with robbing a 45-year-old man at gunpoint at a park in Kalihi.

Nicholas Pilimai, 30, was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm, and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

Micheal Roy Soto, 56, was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree promoting a dangerous drug, unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

Both men appeared Monday before Judge James Kawashima at Honolulu District Court via videoconference from the courthouse cellblock. The two are in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $100,000 aggregate bail each.

The alleged robbery occurred at Loi Kalo Mini Park at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police in court documents said a man identified as Soto approached a 45-year-old man in a tent, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

A second man, identified as Pilimai, arrived on a moped shortly afterward, retrieved the gun from Soto and allegedly pointed it at the victim’s face.

Police said Pilimai fired one round in the victim’s direction. No injuries were reported.

Pilimai and Soto then fled the scene on a moped with money taken from the victim.

A witness reported seeing Soto jump off the moped near the corner of Kanoa Street and Pua Lane.

Police spotted Pilimai riding the moped recklessly through the the Costco parking lot in Iwilei to evade police.

Court documents said another witness saw Pilimai park the moped at a corner near Kanoa Street and flee on foot.

Police noted the moped was reported stolen.

At about 10:15 a.m. police located Pilimai at an illegal game room at 1015 Austin Lane in Kalihi and arrested him.

Officers then located Soto on North King Street near Desha Lane and arrested him. During the arrest, police found a clear plastic bag containing a substance that resembled crystal methamphetamine in his possession.

Pilimai has a criminal record that includes two felony convictions for robbery and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and two misdemeanor convictions for driving without a license.

Soto has a criminal record that includes eight felony convictions for bail jumping, abuse of a family or household member, sex assault, theft and burglary, and five misdemeanor convictions for abuse of a family or household member, criminal contempt of court and driving without a license.