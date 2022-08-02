comscore City increases lifeguard patrols after monk seal encounters | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City increases lifeguard patrols after monk seal encounters

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Three-week-old Hawaiian monk seal pup PO8, right, born in July to Rocky at Kaimana Beach, took a swim with its mother Monday afternoon at the Waikiki beach.

The city has stepped up lifeguard patrols of Kaimana Beach following recent dangerous interactions with a highly protective monk seal mom and her pup. Read more

