Hundreds of Hawaii classrooms are found with poor ventilation, posing a COVID-19 risk | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hundreds of Hawaii classrooms are found with poor ventilation, posing a COVID-19 risk

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.

Approximately 1,261 of Hawaii’s 12,000 public school classrooms have limited access to fresh air from outside because they rely on air conditioning, and 377 of those classrooms were found by a contractor to have concerning levels of carbon dioxide — a sign of poor air ventilation, which is a risk factor for the spread of COVID-19. Read more

