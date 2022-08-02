Native Hawaiian groups hold ‘Walk to the Box’ voter drive

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Several Native Hawaiian organizations took part Monday in a public promotion to increase voting among Hawaiians.

The midday event included sign waving on South King Street across from Iolani Palace and a short procession to Honolulu Hale where some participants deposited ballots into a voter drop box.

About 75 people took part in the event, dubbed “Walk to the Box” and sponsored by eight organizations that included Kamehameha Schools, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Papa Ola Lokahi.

Kalena Chun, who held a sign that read, “I’m Hawaiian and I vote,” deposited her ballot into the big yellow box outside Honolulu Hale and brought her 10-year-old son, Logan, to impress upon him the importance of voting when he’s old enough.

“As a kanaka, it’s important so he knows how important it is to vote and be a part of the process and have his voice heard,” she said.

Efforts to boost voting by Hawaiians in election years have been long-standing, though this year’s event was the first one where participants dropped off ballots, according to a spokesperson for one of the event organizers, which also included Ka Leo o na ‘Opio, the Native Hawaiian Education Council, Kanaeokana and the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs.

Representatives of the organizations hosted a news conference after the procession and spoke about their civic engagement objective.

“If you’re listening to this — and you feel, like me, where sometimes I feel like my voice is too small, that my action doesn’t really matter — I say to you that we can confidently pool our strength together, pool our mana together through aloha and choose to vote,” said Mahina Paishon-Duarte, representing Kanaeokana. “Make your voice heard today so that we can collectively represent positive change for Hawaii’s aina (land), for our communities, for our olelo (language) Hawaii, our meheu (culture) Hawaii.”

Joshua Ching, an 18-year-old recent Kamehameha Schools graduate, told the gathering that the election will give power to people who will shape the future of Hawaiians and all Hawaii residents.

“It’s no question,” Ching said, “that apathy exists when it comes to casting our ballot and that incitement for political change is transformed into complaints about more of the same. But change is a collective effort that starts from the inside out. That’s why it’s so important to get out the vote.”

Chanel Matsumoto, a 17-year-old Kamehameha Schools student, said she participated in the event in hopes of boosting the proportion of Hawaiians who vote in a state that has historically had low voter turnout. “Native Hawaiians have one of the lowest percentages of voting in the state,” she said.

Kamehameha Schools CEO Livingston “Jack” Wong, who attended the event but did not speak at the news conference, said in a statement, “It’s critical that everyone exercise their right to vote. You have an opportunity to chart a brighter future for our keiki and our aina by voting for those who share your values and views and who will act in alignment with those values and views.”

Monday was the first day voter service centers, which allow residents to register and vote in person, opened for this year’s election season in each county. Drop boxes opened in late July across the state for ballots that were mailed to all Hawaii registered voters. Hawaii’s primary election is Aug. 13. The general election is Nov. 8.