comscore New rules curbing Hawaii beach barriers are further delayed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New rules curbing Hawaii beach barriers are further delayed

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

New rules cracking down on sandbags and so-called burritos that have come to litter Hawaii’s coastlines continue to face delays, this time as they undergo a legal review. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii public schools hope for a return to normalcy

Scroll Up